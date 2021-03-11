Lawyers abstain from work in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar: Lawyers at the Ropar District Courts abstained from work alleging misbehaviour by cops. As per information, the police had issued a challan to advocate Gagan Giran for triple riding, which led to the row. “Instead of listening me and my colleagues, cops misbehaved and impounded my bike,” said Giran. TNS

43 JEs get job letters

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa handed over appointment letters to 43 junior engineers (JEs) appointed to the Water Resources Department here on Friday. These JEs have been recruited by PPSC on merit and in transparent manner, he added. The minister implored them to perform duties diligently. The minister said the government would soon recruit 800 patwaris. TNS

Man ‘impersonates’ judge

Muktsar: AAP SC Wing state joint secretary Varinder Kumar has lodged a complaint with the police alleging a suspended agricultural development officer was impersonating a judge and making phone calls. “The cops are not registering a case. I had brought the matter to the notice of the judicial magistrate concerned and he was surprised,” claimed Kumar. The police said they were probing the matter. TNS

66 KV towers’ parts stolen

Bathinda: After two transmission towers of 66 KV collapsed in Rampura Phul on Thursday, DPS Grewal, Director Distribution, PSPCL, today found that members (parts) were missing from both the towers. Grewal said, “Miscreants stole members after opening bolts from the second storey of towers.”