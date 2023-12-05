Leader of gang that robbed Indian Sikh family in Lahore held

PTI

Lahore, December 4

The Pakistan police have arrested the ringleader of robbers who, disguised as security personnel, looted a Sikh family of Rs 2,50,000, besides jewellery, here last week, a media report said on Monday.

Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family members arrived here from India to attend Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary festivities.

The Sikh family had gone to Liberty Market in the Gulberg area of Lahore for shopping on November 29 when they were intercepted by robbers disguised as the police in the name of security clearance and were looted of Indian rupees 2,50,000 and PKR 1,50,000, besides jewellery.

On Monday, the police claimed that the ringleader of the gang, identified as Ahmad Raza, was arrested, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Raids were also being conducted for the arrest of other members of the network, the report said.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

Naqvi called for the culprits to be brought to justice within 48 hours, saying that robbing a Sikh family in an area like Gulbarg was a grave lapse in security.

Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary festivities.

The Indian Sikhs arrived here in Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Wagah Border to participate in the festivities in connection with the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion.

During their 10-day stay here, the pilgrims visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal.

