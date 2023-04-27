 Parkash Singh Badal: Leader who evaded confrontation : The Tribune India

Parkash Singh Badal: Leader who evaded confrontation

Parkash Singh Badal: Leader who evaded confrontation

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who breathed his last on Tuesday, rose from a simple party worker to become five-time Chief Minister on the basis of his political acumen and qualities.



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 26

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who breathed his last on Tuesday, rose from a simple party worker to become five-time Chief Minister on the basis of his political acumen and qualities.

In this process, he out-ran several stalwart Akali leaders like Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Harchand Singh Longowal and Jagdev Singh Talwandi.

Historian Jagtar Singh said what stood out about Badal was his perseverance and patience. “He knew when to bide for his time and strike when the opportunity presented itself.”

Jagtar Singh said, “Badal would never get into a confrontation and would go with the flow.” Citing an example, he said Badal started his political career with the Akali Dal, a Panth-based party. He, along with Simranjit Mann and Gurcharan Singh Tohra, signed a memorandum in 1992 for the demand of Khalistan. “However, in 1996, he turned towards Punjabiyat and got non-Sikhs into the party, which helped him gain acceptance among politicians. He even stitched an alliance with the BJP to promote communal harmony,” Jagtar Singh added.

Also, when Badal was rising in the Akali Dal ranks, the party was divided into factions. Badal’s contribution was to unite all factions. Then he centralised power by controlling the SGPC.

This made the Badal family strong in the Akali Dal. This, Jagtar says, proved profitable politically for several decades, but also turned out to be the cause of the biggest electoral loss in the fag end of his life.

Gurdarshan Singh Bahia, who worked in media teams of Tohra and Badal, said Badal was a man of political humility, who would never let a leader or even a small worker sulk for long. When he was a young leader among many stalwarts like Sant Chanan Singh and others, Badal remained close to them. “The Akali Dal was a party of peasants who were not rich. Badal would often offer his car to top leaders of different factions and even drove them around. His friendliness made him a consensus candidate in many crisis situations, including when he first became the CM in 1970.”

Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, who worked with him, said Badal’s greatest quality was his ability to connect with people beyond his party’s followers.

SOME OF HIS POPULIST SCHEMES

FREE POWER: He led SAD-BJP to power in 1997 and announced free power to farmers

ATTA-DAL: Introduced ‘Atta-Dal’ scheme for the poor & Shagun scheme for ST women

SANGAT DARSHAN Would hear grievances of people and try to resolve these on the spot

PENSION SCHEME Was for women above 58 & men above 65 with annual income under Rs 60,000

TIRATH YATRA YOJANA Govt bore travel expenses of pilgrims to religious sites across India

CYCLE SCHEME Aimed at providing a comfortable travel to the female students in the state

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

4
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

5
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

6
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh schools trolls for misunderstanding his Coachella statement

8
Chandigarh

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

9
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


Cities

View All

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track