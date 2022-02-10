Punjab election: Leaders busy, daughters hold the fort

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts & PC Nagpal

Muktsar/Fazilka, February 9

With top leaders of various political parties busy campaigning across the state, their scions are holding the fort in their absence to ensure victory on home seats.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s son Anantveer has been campaigning in favour of his grandfather Parkash Singh Badal in the Lambi Assembly constituency. Though he is not delivering public speeches, wherever he goes, people take selfies with him.

Bibi Jagir Kaur’s daughter in Kapurthala. Tribune Photo

Notably, 94-year-old Badal is yet to return from Chandigarh, where he had gone on Saturday for his post-Covid health check-up.

Similarly, Sukhbir’s elder daughter Harkirat Kaur Badal, 23, held campaigning for the former in the Jalalabad constituency. She along with SAD leaders Ashok Aneja, Prem Valecha and women leaders went door to door in different wards. “I was enthused to see works carried out by my father,” she said.

Sukhbir is busy campaigning for party candidates across the state. In his absence, his lieutenants and local party leaders are holding the reigns of his election campaign in Jalalabad.

Similarly, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s son Arjun Badal and daughter Rhea are campaigning in Bathinda. While Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s daughter Aekom has been campaigning in Gidderbaha, SAD’s Muktsar legislator Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi’s daughter Khushmehar Kaur has been canvassing in Muktsar.