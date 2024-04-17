Leaders ‘miss’ Kejriwal in election campaigns

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 16

The ruling AAP is the first party to declare all 13 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the party candidates are feeling the absence of Delhi CM-cum-party convenor Arvind Kejriwal during their election campaigns. For instance, AAP’s Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who was declared the party nominee on March 14, said: “My family members, including my sons and nephew, are running my election campaign. However, the party convenor Kejriwal ji’s absence is being felt, especially in urban areas. I am, however, sure that the voters will give a befitting reply to those who have put him (Kejriwal) behind bars without having any evidence against him.”

Similarly, AAP’s Ferozepur candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, who is the MLA from Muktsar, said, “The absence of a leader is always felt. However, it is a fact the Punjabis don’t tolerate such victimisation. They will give a befitting reply in the form of votes to those behind this vendetta politics. We have Kejriwal ji’s followers all across the state who have taken a pledge in this regard.”

At some places, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has held meetings with party leaders. Further, he is expected to start holding rallies in all constituencies in the next few days. Meanwhile, the AAP has named Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal as the star campaigner along with other party leaders for Gujarat. She is expected to campaign in Punjab as well.

