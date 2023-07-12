Leave ‘junior ally’ syndrome: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

Taking a jibe at a possible alliance with SAD, newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the party must shed the ‘younger brother’ (junior ally) syndrome. He was speaking while formally assuming charge as the party’s state president today.

In his first address to the party cadre as the state BJP chief, Jakhar said: “We have to move past the younger brother syndrome because the responsibility on our shoulders is huge and we know that we have the strength to play a decisive role on our own in the state.”

Former Gujarat CM and in-charge of BJP’s Punjab unit Vijay Rupani laid emphasis on contesting all 13 seats of the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, bringing groupism in the Punjab BJP out in the open, outgoing state president Ashwani Sharma failed to turn up for the event. During his speech, party’s state unit in-charge Vijay Rupani said he was missing Sharma on the occasion. After the function, Sharma congratulated Jakhar and said he couldn’t attend the function as he was not well.

