Left behind, MoS gives hot chase

Phagwara, December 30
The Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express chugged out of the Phagwara railway station without Minister of State (MoS) Som Parkash, who was accompanying passengers from Amritsar.
The train halted for three minutes at the railway station (1:43 pm to 1:46 pm), while the MoS was busy receiving greetings from the BJP workers and leaders.
The railway authorities asked the driver to halt the train at the Goraya railway station. As the train stopped at main line, the MoS could not board the train and his convoy rushed towards Phillaur where Vande Bharat Express was again stopped for more than four minutes at the Phillaur railway station.
Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, district BJP chief Ranjit Singh Khojewal and former minister Tikshan Sood welcomed the train at the Phagwara railway station.
