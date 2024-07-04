Mandi Ahmedgarh: Left protests against new criminal laws

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 3

The Left parties on Tuesday accused the Union Government of attempting to harass leaders of rival parties by giving absolute powers to the law enforcement agencies through new criminal laws.

During a public contact programme at Nathoheri village near here today, CPI(M) state president Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon said the Left parties would carry out a campaign till the three new laws were withdrawn.

“As decided by national leaders, the CPI(M) and CPI have already launched a week-long campaign to create awareness among the masses about the sinister designs of the NDA government by giving absolute powers to the police under the new criminal laws to harass (rival) politicians,” he alleged.

