Left to fend for ourselves, rue Muktsar Congress candidates

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 1

In Badals’ home district of Muktsar, Congress candidates are unhappy with the party leadership. Reason: No senior leader or star campaigner of the party visited the district to garner votes for the February 20 Assembly elections. The results are slated to be declared on March 10.

Approached by none None of the candidates approached me to call a state or national-level leader for their election campaign. Harcharan Singh Sotha Brar, Dist Congress committee chief

A Congress candidate and a family member of another told The Tribune even though the party had given them the ticket, they were left to fend for themselves. “I just got 1,500 party flags in terms of support. Let alone the top leadership, not even the district unit president came for my campaign. A Cabinet minister, who belongs to the district, came just once and that too during the opening of my election office,” said a Congress candidate.

Similarly, a family member of a Congress candidate said: “We fought the election almost like an Independent. On the other hand, our rival candidates got support from senior leaders of their parties in their campaign.”

The district has four Assembly constituencies — Muktsar, Malout, Gidderbaha and Lambi. In 2017, the Congress had won Gidderbaha and Malout. However, some poll observers say the party winning even a single seat in the district this time will be no less than an achievement. The Congress had fielded Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Gidderbaha, Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby from Malout, Karan Kaur Brar from Muktsar and Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana from Lambi.