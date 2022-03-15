Legal cell to counter AAP’s high-handedness: Nagra

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 14

The Pradesh Congress Committee is going to set up a legal cell to fight against the high-handedness of the AAP government at its head office in Chandigarh.

Former MLA and working president of PCC, Kuljit Singh Nagra, disclosed this after addressing sarpanches, councillors, zila parishad members and Congress workers today. The meet was held to review the reason behind the debacle in the Assembly poll. Nagra said they accept the verdict of the voters and the defeat was not the end of the world.

He warned the AAP not to be vindictive towards the Congress workers and elected representatives. Nagra said during his tenure, he initiated unprecedented development, but the mandate for the AAP upset the apple cart of all other parties.

He criticised the AAP for wasting public money on the visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. —