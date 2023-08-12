Legal Services Authority holds awareness rally on drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 11

The Ropar District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a rally on the eve of the International Youth Day, which is celebrated on August 12 every year, to raise awareness about the menace of drugs.

The rally was flagged off by District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumari. Members of the judicial fraternity in the district took part in the event.

Over all, around 300 people, including school and college students, teachers, lawyers, Rotary club members and staff members of the Saanjh Kendra, participated in the rally.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Judge Ramesh said, “The youth is the future of Punjab. The drug menace is the most complex problem in the state. The awareness campaign held today was aimed at educating the youth about the ill-effects of doing drugs.”

The judge appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and help addicts snap out of it, too.

Ropar DLSA Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary Himanshi Galhotra said, “Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, the rally was meant to create legal awareness among youngsters about drugs.” She also added that a National Lok Adalat is slated for September 9 in the district.

#Ropar