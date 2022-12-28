Leopard cub found dead in Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 27

A 6-month-old leopard cub was found dead in the forest area near Nikku Nangal village here today. An injury mark on its forehead indicated that the wild cat was the victim of poaching, said divisional forest officer (wildlife) (DFO) Kulraj Singh.

It was around 5.30 pm when Prabhat Bhatti, a wildlife photographer belonging to Nangal, informed the wildlife department officials following which the DFO along with ranger reached the spot.

