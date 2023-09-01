Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

Ropar, September 1
A four-year-old male leopard was on Friday found dead on the Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road near Khad Bathlor village around 6 am.
DFO (Wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the wild cat might have got hit by some vehicle while crossing the road.
He said the carcass had been sent for post-mortem.
