Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 1

A four-year-old male leopard was on Friday found dead on the Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road near Khad Bathlor village around 6 am.

DFO (Wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the wild cat might have got hit by some vehicle while crossing the road.

He said the carcass had been sent for post-mortem.

#Nurpur #Ropar