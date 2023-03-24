Leopard trapped on ITI campus in Punjab's Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, March 24

A 7-year-old leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the wildlife department officials on the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus here Friday.

The leopard was noticed in the area on Monday.

Ropar divisional forest officer (wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the leopard hunted down a dog on the ITI campus on Monday night and the incident was captured on CCTV. Following this the ITI authorities informed the wildlife department officials who set up a cage on Tuesday.

The DFO said the leopard was trapped in the cage at around 4.30 am on Friday.

It would be taken to Chhatbir Zoo for medical examination before releasing it in the wild, he said.

