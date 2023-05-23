Let all channels air Gurbani, AAP tells Sikh body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

On the matter of telecasting of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib , general secretary of AAP Punjab Harchand Singh Barsat has appealed to the SGPC that the message of Gurbani is for the welfare of the entire humanity and instead of giving rights to telecast to any one particular channel, all channels should be allowed to propagate it.

Barsat, in his statement, said, "The Gurbani of the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib is 'sarb sanjhi' (common for all humanity) and the devotees always want to hear the Gurbani Kirtan from Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar. Therefore, it is our common duty to convey the teachings of the Holy Gurbani to the people living in the country and the world."

Barsat said that there was a time when the SAD itself demanded that a transmitter be installed at Harmandir Sahib for the propagation of Gurbani.

But unfortunately, today when there is that opportunity, the Shiromani Committee has reserved the right to telecast Gurbani to only one channel, which is wrong.