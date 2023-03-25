 'Let us surrender', uncle told separatist : The Tribune India

'Let us surrender', uncle told separatist

Audio clip goes viral on social media

Harjeet Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 24

Days after his arrest under the National Security Act and transfer to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, an unverified audio conversation of Harjeet Singh, uncle (Chacha) of Amritpal Singh, with yet absconding accused Papalpreet Singh has gone viral on social media.

The audio before his arrest is reportedly a phone conversation between him and Papalpreet in which Harjeet says, “Since they can’t run anymore, and there are cameras everywhere, it is best to surrender.” He also urges Amritpal to surrender. Harjeet Singh says if they are arrested by the police, it will be a huge insult.

In the viral audio, speaking to Papalpreet, Harjeet declares that he is going to surrender in a day or two. He says, “Kal nu ohnan ne far leya tan apni beizzati hou. Apan yodheyan vangu giraftari deiye. Sare media nu saddiye taur de naal. Zyada din bhajjeya nahi jana etthon. Camere koomre char chufere lagge hai. Es karke meri tan tuhnau benti hai, Bhai Sahib tere naal hi hone. Ohnan ne vi sun hi laini teri gal. Mera veer ehde te gaur karo.” (If they (police) catch us tomorrow, it will be a huge insult. Let us surrender before the police like warriors. Let’s call invite the media. We can’t run for long. There are cameras everywhere. That’s why I request you. Bhai Sahib (Amritpal) must be with you. He will also listen

to you.)

Harjeet Singh along with driver Harpreet Singh had been arrested in the wee hours of March 20 from near Bulandpuri Gurdwara at Mehatpur by DSP Amritsar Satinder Singh.

