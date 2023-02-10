Libraries to come up in 28 villages

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 9

In a big push to inculcate the habit of reading, the Punjab Government has decided to construct 28 libraries in various villages of the district.

The government will spend Rs 30 lakh on each library. At the district library, government will spend Rs 90 lakh to upgrade facilities. The selected villages where libraries will come up are in various Assembly constituencies that include Sunam, Dirba, Dhuri, Sangrur and Lehra of Sangrur district.

The other villages where libraries will be constructed, include Mandvi, Hotipur, Karail, Channo, Batriana, Majhi, Nagra, Bhasaur, Kanjhla, Ladda, Bhullerheri, Gujjran, Khetla, Kamalpur, Lehal Khurd, Raidhrana, Harayu, Badrukhan, Dhadrian, Duggan, Balian, Akoi Sahib, Ghanori Kalan, Balian, Katron, Jakhepal, Phalera and Sheron. “It’s a good decision as presently, majority of youngsters waste their time on mobile phones. After the construction of a library, youngsters will get quality material to read,” said Gurwariam Singh, a youngster from Ladda village.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Akoi Sahib said apart from releasing the grant, the CM should ensure that each penny was utilised wisely. He alleged that in the past, crores of grant was misappropriated. “The CM should direct his officials to spend sanctioned amount with transparency. The construction of library is a good decision. It will give right direction to youngsters living in villages,” he said.

Apart from rural residents, urban residents of Sangrur city will also see revamped facilities at the district library. The work to convert this library into a digital library has already started and is likely to be completed within few months. “From CMs discretionary fund, we have received Rs 3.7 crore for this project. Teams of experts have already started work. All panchayats have offered full support and thanked CM Bhagwant Mann,” said Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur.

#Sangrur