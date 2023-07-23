Library named after martyr

Barnala, July 22
Cabinet Minister for Environment Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated Brigadier Balwant Singh Memorial Youth Library at the martyr’s native village (Dangarh) here today.
The inauguration of library, established at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, was done in the presence of martyr’s wife Harinder Kaur, his daughter Perneet Shergill, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Barnala DC Punamdeep Kaur. Brigadier Balwant Singh Shergill was killed in Kupwara on August 21, 2000.
