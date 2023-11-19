Life term for murder accused

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 18

The court of Fazilka District and Sessions Judge has awarded life imprisonment to a man accused of murder in 2022.

Sources said Kulwinder Singh, alias Ginder Singh, a resident of Kharunj village, was accused of murdering Jaspal Singh of the same village. The convict had hit Jaspal on his head several times with a spade, leading to the victim’s death.

Kulwinder had been booked under Section 302 of the IPC on April 2, 2022.

