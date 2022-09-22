VIP culture: Lift off limits for patients, staff during Punjab Health Minister Chetan Jouramajra's Patiala hospital visit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

Though the AAP always brag about having ended VIP culture, their Health minister had to face embarrassment when staff and patients complained to him about the harassment they underwent owing to his visit.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the minister, was caught on wrong foot during his visit to Government Rajindra Hospital, on Wednesday, when some enthusiasts withheld the lift at the MCH building from patients and staff, thereby causing inconvenience to the patients and hospital staff. Situation became tense when few radiographers, who had to rush to the ICU ward at 5th floor, were stopped and rudely told to use stairs.

The minister immediately scolded his men and apologised to the hospital staff. Jouramajra then used stairs to reach the upper floors of the hospital building and said, “Patients and doctors should be given top priority.”

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala