Like Capt, Kejriwal will deceive Punjab: SAD

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 16

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged voters not to trust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, who he said, would “deceive them with big promises in the same manner as (former CM) Capt Amarinder Singh did in the last Assembly elections”.

“Kejriwal is deceiving Punjab by demanding one chance to serve its people,” he said while addressing public gatherings in favour of SAD nominees Jathedar Tota Singh (Dharamkot) and Baldev Singh Manuke (Nihalsinghwala).

“Punjabis gave chance to the AAP in 2017 by electing 20 of its legislators and made it the principal Opposition party. Instead of working for the people’s welfare, 11 out of the 20 legislators joined hands with the Congress. So, you cannot trust the AAP again,” said Sukhbir.

On promises made by the AAP, Sukhbir said: “The Delhi model means that the facility of free power availed by Punjab farmers will be withdrawn if the AAP comes to power. Its government will not extend social welfare benefits started by the SAD, including the old-age pension, and atta-dal and shagun schemes.”

He further said there was no guarantee that the AAP would implement any of the pre-poll promises it had made. —