Links established in Maur blast case: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Jalandhar, October 21

Though no arrest has been made in the 2017 Maur bomb blast case, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today said the case has already been traced.

Case traced The Maur blast case has been traced. It implies that everything has already been worked out (who did it and how). Various links have also been established. — Gaurav Yadav, DGP

Yadav, who was at the Punjab Armed Police complex on the sidelines of the 63rd state-level Police Commemoration Day, said, “I don’t have readymade facts and figures. By terming the case traced, it implies that everything has already been worked out (who did it and how). Various links have also been established.”

Quizzed on Dera Sacha Sauda’s role in the blast, the DGP said, “I won’t comment specifically on any case.”

Last year when the same question was asked to former Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at the event, the minister had said former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had got the case stalled and he would get a fresh probe ordered into the Maur blast case in which seven person had lost their lives.

Speaking on radical activities of Amritpal Singh, Yadav said, “We are committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state. If any element tries to disturb the peace, action will be taken as per law.” On the recent protest lodged by the Christian community and their demand for an FIR against Amritpal, the DGP chose to maintain a silence.

While paying tribute to the martyrs, Yadav said, “The Punjab Police are an exceptional force. As many as 1,792 police personnel sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism between September 1981 and August 1992.”

The DGP assured full support to the families of warriors. “We will not let sacrifices of our heroes go in vain. I assure you that the Punjab Police will continue to serve with full dedication and bravery to ensure peace and harmony in the border state,” he said.

