LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 9

Ludhiana police questioned Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for eight hours before letting him go on Wednesday in a clash that took place at Shimlapuri on Monday.

In the clash at Gill market, Shimlapuri, Congress candidate from Atam Nagar Kamaljit Singh Karwal and his supporters were attacked allegedly by the Lok Insaaf Party MLA, his son Ajaypreet Singh and 32 others.

Bains was rounded up from the court complex on Tuesday by JCP rural Ravcharan Singh Brar and other cops.

Bains was taken to the PAU police station where his questioning continued for over eight hours.

Brar said Bains was rounded up in connection with the murder bid case registered against him after Monday's violence.

During the preliminary questioning, the police came across some facts which need to be verified before putting the arrest of Bains officially.

"We have taken a written undertaking from Bains that he has to appear before the police whenever his presence is required in the case and let him go. We have got video evidence of the incident which needs to be verified," added Brar.

Simarjit said he was taken into custody from the court complex without any evidence against him. After he satisfied the police and assured them to cooperate in the probe, they let him go, he added.

Bains claimed that around 20 people named in the FIR were not even present at Gill market.

Meanwhile, the election commission on the recommendation of the police commissioner has suspended Shimlapuri SHO Labh Singh for dereliction in duty.

