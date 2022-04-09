LIP's Bains declared 'proclaimed person'

Ludhiana, April 8
The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh has declared former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains a “proclaimed person” for allegedly violating the Covid-19 norms while staging a dharna outside the office of Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.
During the dharna, the protesters had allegedly flouted the mandatory mask and social distancing norms. A complaint was filed by a public servant.
A proclaimed person is liable to face jail term of up to 3 years, while a person declared proclaimed offender may serve up to seven years.
Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Rashmi Sharma today reserved orders on a bail plea filed by Bains in a rape case registered against him on the complaint of a 44-year-old woman. The orders are likely to be pronounced on April 11, the next date fixed by the court. —
