Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 31

A Rs 20 banknote can get you a case of liquor in Chandigarh or Jalandhar or Phagwara. Ten liquor bottles — not of the best type, it must be said — for Rs 20 is not a bad deal if the voter is willing to trade his vote for a stash of liquor.

It’s raining goodies Political parties handing over currency notes of Rs 10, 20 and 100 denominations

Can later be exchanged for grocery, liquor and gifts from shops earmarked for purpose

It’s not just liquor that’s up for grabs, though — political parties have been handing over currency notes of Rs 10, 20 and 100 denominations; these can later be exchanged for grocery, liquor and gifts and from vends and shops earmarked for the purpose in Chandigarh and Punjab. The understanding is, of course, that the recipient — who is sworn to secrecy — of the banknote would vote for his benefactor’s party.

The operation is simple enough: People simply present these banknotes at various vends and shops, where the attendant verifies their serial numbers against a list provided by political parties. When the numbers match, the deal is honoured and liquor or goods handed over.

This writer got his hands on one such Rs 20 banknote and tested the scheme — and found that it works perfectly. One simply walked to a particular vend, slapped the Rs 20 note down on the counter and, after its serial number was matched with the vend’s list, walked away with a case of 10 whiskey bottles.

Thousands of residents of Chandigarh and Punjab benefitted from this wondrous scheme, which lasted until May 30, after which the vends were closed.

The Rs 10 notes were mostly distributed in colonies dominated by lower middle-class or BPL families; the Rs 20 notes were distributed in better-off parts of towns and cities.

This scheme was in operation across Punjab. A resident of Bullowal, Jalandhar, said voters were given Rs 10 notes and asked to go to specific liquor stores. “There, the serial numbers on the currency notes were checked and liquor handed over, no questions asked,” he said. In Valmiki Mohalla, Phagwara, a resident reported that about 15 boxes of liquor reached there on Thursday night and liquor distributed to residents who had Rs 20 notes with specific serial numbers.

In Adampur constituency, residents reported that workers of nearly all major parties distributed liquor and ration kits containing wheat, sugar, pulses, soap and tea bags.

In a Jalandhar village, residents said a big political party sent five boxes of liquor on Thursday evening; after consuming it, up to 15 residents fell ill, and the party’s workers immediately replaced that lot with new supply. In Jalandhar West, particularly in the New Rasila Nagar locality, complaints surfaced on Friday morning regarding the distribution of liquor.

Those who got liquor for Rs 10 or Rs 20 confirmed that workers of all major political parties were at it. Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal confirmed multiple complaints had been received about liquor being distributed, adding that the police were addressing the issue.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara