Liquor contractor, associates open firing at marriage resort in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

At a time when the security was beefed up in the city following the broad daylight killing of a Hindu leader, several armed persons led by a liquor contractor opened firing at a marriage resort here on Friday evening.

According to information, a large number of NRIs had gathered for a marriage at the resort on Amritsar-Attari road.

The incident left the participants in the marriage in panic.

The liquor contractor and his men were objecting to the liquor procured by the NRIs from another part of the city and not from their area.

Police reached the spot and were examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.