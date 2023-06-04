Liquor contractor’s staff attack car in Dirba

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 3

A car of an Australian couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons and chased by henchmen of liquor contractor under the Dirba police station of the district last night.

Harshdeep Singh alleged that he had gone to drop his Australian friend Gurwinder Singh and his wife in his car to their destination after picking them from the New Delhi airport last night. But when they were going towards Dhandoli Kalan village around 1 am, they saw a vehicle of liquor contractor parked in the middle of the road and some persons with sharp-edged weapons sitting in the vehicle.

Harshdeep stopped the car and tried to reverse it to escape, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly hit the car. Three persons jumped from the vehicle and one person allegedly hit the front glass of the car with a hatchet.

“After the attack, I ran my car towards Janal village and we entered a house. But they caught us and misbehaved with us. They alleged that we were carrying illicit liquor. They checked our all car and luggage. After they did not recover any liquor from our car, they left. All were drunk,” alleged Harshdeep.

SHO, Dirba, Sandeep Singh said the employees of the liquor contractor could not check any vehicle in a such a way.

“We have registered a case against five of them and started investigations,” he said.

Earlier, in April, employees of another liquor contractor had opened fire and attacked a car with law students in Sangrur. The police have registered a case against Gurbhej Singh and four others.