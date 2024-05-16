Liquor mafia had free rein in Congress rule: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The Aam Aadmi Party counterattacked the statement given by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Punjab’s excise policy. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that liquor mafia was rampant in Punjab during Congress rule. On the other hand, after the AAP government came, we ended the liquor mafia and increased the revenue, Cheema claimed.

He said that after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, a lot of reform work has been done. “Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance and efficient leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the revenue of Punjab Government has increased manifolds. At the same time, the government system has been made transparent,” he added.

He said that during the Congress government’s tenure, excise revenue was Rs 6,000 crore, but under the Aam Aadmi Party, it has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore. This shows that there is an honest government in Punjab right now.

Cheema said that the opposition parties are scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab visit because the people of Punjab like Kejriwal. The people of the state are very excited to welcome Arvind Kejriwal, the minister added.

Cheema said that it does not suit those who ran mafia rule during their government to talk about corruption. He also alleged that when Charanjit Channi was the Chief Minister, a cash pile was recovered from his nephew.

