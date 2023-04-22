 Liquor MRP list with event permits soon: Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the Excise Department had taken the initiative to issue the maximum retail price list of liquor along with a liquor permit for wedding/private functions to save the common people from being swindled by the liquor mafia.

Cheema said the department had been issuing this permit in the name of the concerned person, mentioning the quality and quantity of liquor, and date and place of function.

He said the person could purchase liquor from any vend in the district, adding that the applicant for such a permit was only authorised to serve liquor to private guests and it could not be sold to anyone.

The minister said this measure would not only facilitate purchase of liquor for private functions at a reasonable price, but also ensure that the purchase was made from licensed liquor shops only. He said the department had been taking many such initiatives to discourage the illegal liquor trade, besides saving people from loot.

