Liquor MRP list with event permits soon: Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh, April 21
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the Excise Department had taken the initiative to issue the maximum retail price list of liquor along with a liquor permit for wedding/private functions to save the common people from being swindled by the liquor mafia.
Cheema said the department had been issuing this permit in the name of the concerned person, mentioning the quality and quantity of liquor, and date and place of function.
He said the person could purchase liquor from any vend in the district, adding that the applicant for such a permit was only authorised to serve liquor to private guests and it could not be sold to anyone.
The minister said this measure would not only facilitate purchase of liquor for private functions at a reasonable price, but also ensure that the purchase was made from licensed liquor shops only. He said the department had been taking many such initiatives to discourage the illegal liquor trade, besides saving people from loot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit
According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...
Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara
In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving aro...