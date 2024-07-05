Abohar: Liquor shop salesman murdered

Abohar, July 4
A day after Abohar-based businessman Gulab Singh received the license to operate a liquor vend near Gang Canal in Sadhuwali village on the interstate border, salesman Rahul Trivedi (25) was found murdered yesterday.
Previous licensee Lakhbir Singh had requested the successor to continue Trivedi’s service. The deceased belonged to Kutubpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh (UP). He lived alone in Sadhuwali.
According to investigation, he was sleeping on a cot outside the shop when some persons came and murdered him. He was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The shutter of the vendor was open. According to the police, some unidentified miscreants took out the key and opened the locks of the shutter after killing him. Thereafter, they committed stole some valuables.
A case under Section 103 (1) 331 (8) 309 of the BNS was registered against unidentified persons. — OC
