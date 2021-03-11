List approved colonies, ADC told

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 10

To regulate the development of authorised colonies in municipal areas, the Local Government Department has directed the Municipal Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) to prepare a list of colonies approved by the government.

The orders have come in light of recent directions of the Revenue Department to ban registration of any sale deed of plots or houses constructed in unauthorised colonies across the state. The Departments of Local Government, and Housing and Urban Development are the nodal agencies concerned with regulating urbanisation in their respective areas.

A senior government functionary said the list of authorised colonies would enable the departments to provide services and amenities. As per the provisions, a no-objection certificate (NOC) is required from the licensing department concerned to allow construction under the government policy for the regularisation of illegal colonies.

A meeting of the Housing Department and Local Government Department has been called tomorrow to formulate the procedure to issue NOCs.

Recently, the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management had pointed out that the state was facing the menace of illegal colonies, resulting in a haphazard urbanisation.

Such colonies lack basic infrastructure such as electricity, road network, water connection and sewerage system. Another dimension of this fraud is that many times, people who spend their life’s savings to buy a plot, do not get possession its plot.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Local Government will notify a list of authorised colonies in its jurisdiction with land record details. Subsequently, the registration authorities will not ask for NOCs for such colonies at the time of registration of properties.

As for the illegal colonies, the government might frame a new policy for regularisation, as was done by the previous Congress government.