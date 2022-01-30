Punjab poll 2022: List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The list of candidates for eight seats still pending, the Congress on Saturday appointed four poll observers for Punjab. The last date for nominations in the state is February 1.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and former Leader of the Opposition in Gujarat Arjun Modhwadia have been appointed AICC poll observers for the Malwa region. They will drive the election strategy in the area which has the largest chunk of seats (69) in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy will handle the Majha belt and former Himachal Congress president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the AICC observer for the Doaba belt.

The Congress has yet to name candidates for Patiala Urban, Jalalabad, Attari, Barnala, Bhadaur, Ludhiana South, Khem Karan and Nawanshahr. It has declared 109 candidates.

