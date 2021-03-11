List steps to curb drug trade: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Virtually rapping the State of Punjab for not bringing to the court’s notice actual measures taken at the ground level to curtail and control drug menace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for initiation of actual steps to prevent cross-border trade and supply of narcotics.

The assertion came after the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil described as “huge” the recoveries in Punjab, Haryana and at the international borders with neighbouring countries.

The Bench also directed the Union of India to submit its report on “fresh steps” taken for controlling the “increasing menace in cross-border trade of drugs”. “The latest status of the extradition process which has been initiated of overseas persons be also submitted to the court,” the Bench added.

Taking up the suo motu drugs case, the Bench observed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Litigation), Punjab Bureau of Investigation, had filed a status report in “purported compliance of the order passed by this court on March 29”.

Its perusal only indicated steps in pursuance to the Special Task Force report and another report submitted to the court. Nothing was stated regarding the actual steps. Over a period of time various orders had been passed. The States were called upon to respond and deal with not only drug menace, but its control and remedial steps as well, including rehabilitation of the victims and the addicts.

Certain rehabilitation homes were sought to be opened. The details regarding the rehabilitation homes, the staff deputed, the persons admitted and the treatment provided, especially during the last three years, were required to be given in detail.

Year-wise data was required to be provided showing the actual steps at the ground level for not only treating the victims/addicts, but for their rehabilitation also. The Bench added schemes had been initiated, but their implementation was not projected. The same was required to be placed before the court, not only for perusal, but further consideration by Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh.

“Similarly, steps taken for giving effect to and making necessary curriculum to the students for making them aware of the ills to this drug menace which was also commented upon in the earlier orders, the steps taken in this regard need to be further elaborated and brought on record,” the Bench added, while fixing the case for further hearing on July 7.

