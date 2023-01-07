Listen to Punjab BJP on SYL, Partap Singh Bajwa urges PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the long-pending dispute of sharing of river waters between Punjab and Haryana.

While referring to PM Modi’s statement asking the states to cooperate with each other in resolving the river waters dispute, Bajwa said the PM had a golden opportunity to set the things in order as Punjab had been denied rights over its river waters.

“Though the Centre cannot directly mediate between two or more states over river waters dispute, it can definitely play a positive role in persuading the BJP-led Haryana Government not to stay adamant on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal,” added Bajwa.

He said PM Modi should listen to his own party leaders, including Ashwani Kumar Sharma, who is a chief of Punjab BJP, on the SYL issue.

