Punjab Diary: Little-known leader Lal Chand Kataruchak in limelight now

Punjab Diary: Little-known leader Lal Chand Kataruchak in limelight now

Lal Chand Kataruchak

Pathankot: Bhoa MLA Lal Chand Kataruchak was virtually an unknown till he was elevated to the rank of a Cabinet minister. In the 2019 General elections, he managed to poll only 15,200 votes from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency against winner Sunny Deol, who polled 5.58 lakh votes. Following this, he joined the AAP but there were people who thought that he wouldn’t even get a ticket. Once he got it, they had not expected that he would win. Now that he has become an MLA and a Cabinet minister, with the support of masses, there are people who say he won’t be able to pull the area out of unemployment and poverty. Going by his track record, he is expected to prove them wrong. 

Making up to ruling party

Sangrur: Many government officers are making efforts to be in good books of AAP leaders. The party leadership has been making repeated announcements to get investigated the financial scams that took place during the Congress-led government. The new AAP government has not reshuffled officers and the government officers are posted on the same positions as they were during the Congress government. “Majority of the officers have been trying to wash their hands off all controversies, which they were involved in during the Congress-led government, saying that they were under pressure of the ruling party’s leaders,” said an AAP leader on condition of anonymity. Many of them are even reportedly sharing details of scams with AAP leaders to gain their trust. 

Showcasing strength

Faridkot: Post-Assembly elections, to showcase their strength, many local leaders of the AAP have installed flex boards on the roadsides. They are showcasing the breakup of total polled votes and the voting margin with which the party leaders have won from their wards. They say the aim of installing these boards is to thank voters for their overwhelming support to the APP. 

20 years on, Malout MLA makes it to Cabinet

Malout: The Malout Assembly constituency in Muktsar district has got a minister after 20 years. Earlier, SAD MLA Sujan Singh had served as a Minister of State (MoS) for the Rural Development and Panchayats Department. At the time of his death in 2002, he was a MoS. Now, AAP MLA Dr Baljit Kaur has become a Cabinet minister. During the last Capt Amarinder Singh-led government and Charanjit Channi government, Congress MLA from here Ajaib Singh Bhatti had served as the Deputy Speaker. 

#dr baljit kaur #lal chand kataruchak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

4
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism

Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism

Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana