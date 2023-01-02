Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

A live bomb shell was found on Kansal and Nayagaon road on Monday evening here in Chandigarh. The spot where the shell was found is hardly two-kilometre from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence.

ADGP (Security) AK Pandey inspects the live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Police control room had received information about the bomb shell lying near the T-point on Kansal/Nayagaon road this evening.

Area police, bomb disposal squad and a team of disaster management, was rushed to the spot which was immediately cordoned off.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said that the bomb disposal squad secured the area. “We have requested Army to send a team to assist us”, DSP added.

Punjab police officials confirmed the bomb found is a live one. However, the spot from where it was recovered is near Naya Gaon, 1.2 km from the helipad of Punjab CM.

They said residences of Punjab and Haryana CMs are far away and were not the target if the bomb was planted.

"No detonator has been found, " an official said.

"It was artillery fire," confirmed a police official.

Investigation in the matter has been initiated.

