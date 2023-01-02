Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 2
A live bomb shell was found on Kansal and Nayagaon road on Monday evening here in Chandigarh. The spot where the shell was found is hardly two-kilometre from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence.
Police control room had received information about the bomb shell lying near the T-point on Kansal/Nayagaon road this evening.
Area police, bomb disposal squad and a team of disaster management, was rushed to the spot which was immediately cordoned off.
DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said that the bomb disposal squad secured the area. “We have requested Army to send a team to assist us”, DSP added.
Punjab police officials confirmed the bomb found is a live one. However, the spot from where it was recovered is near Naya Gaon, 1.2 km from the helipad of Punjab CM.
They said residences of Punjab and Haryana CMs are far away and were not the target if the bomb was planted.
"No detonator has been found, " an official said.
"It was artillery fire," confirmed a police official.
Investigation in the matter has been initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...