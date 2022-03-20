LIVE updates: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via video-conferencing

Chandigarh, March 20
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday addressed newly elected AAP MLAs via-video conferencing.
Punjab AAP MLAs had earlier arrived at a hotel in Mohali for the virtual meeting
Senior party leader Raghav Chadha was also present
Delhi AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal begins to speak with the MLAs after the chief minister's address.
