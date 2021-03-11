Sunil Jakhar missing from Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring's low-key inauguration, Navjot Sidhu turns up briefly

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 22

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who on Friday took over as the youngest ever PCC President, spelt out his 3-D mantra of discipline, dedication and dialogue to strengthen the party.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress President in the presence of all senior leaders including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Partap Singh Bajwa, in Chandigarh : PTI

Raja Warring along with the working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu took oath and assumed charge in presence of senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs and hundreds of workers.

The Congress will have to reinvent to come back to power... Honest faces with moral authority and integrity will be the propellers. We are fighting a battle of existence for this great state… It’s either the Mafia or Honest people… pic.twitter.com/0yE6WgvOjU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 22, 2022

Emphasising the need for discipline in the party, Warring said, it was of paramount importance as no organisation, whether political or business can survive without discipline.

He urged the party colleagues to work with dedication, while assuring that he will take along everyone in his mission. He said, he will ensure dialogue and discussion within the party so that everyone is heard.

Emphasising the need for dialogue, he said, one can't be self righteous and has to take everyone along in team work.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for reposing trust and confidence in him.

The PCC president said he was equally grateful to senior leaders and workers who sacrificed everything for the party.

"We can't repay their debt, he said, while adding, "Congress is not just a political party, but an idea and it is the idea of India, which has and will always survive any challenge".

Earlier, speaking after taking over as the PCC working president, Ashu thanked the leadership for the responsibility it gave him and assured that he will ensure that he lives up to the expectations of leaders and workers.

Among others present on the occasion included, AICC General Secretary incharge Harish Cahudhary, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former PCC president and CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Deputy CLP leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MPs Manish Tewari, Shamsher Singh Dulllo, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Gurjeet Aujla, senior leaders Brahm Mohindra, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Naresh Puri, Bawa Henry, Hardev Singh Ladi, Barindermeet Phara, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Punjab Youth Congress president Baridner Dhillon and others.

Former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar missed the event, while Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the PPCC office, but did not share the stage with Warring. He preferred to sit in a room at the PPCC office.