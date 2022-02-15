Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, February 15
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday released the SAD-BSP manifesto for the Punjab polls saying it was the party's vision for the next five years.
Highlights
Promises old-age pension of Rs 3,100
Shagun scheme Rs 75,000
To construct 5 lakh houses for poor with one lakh per year income
Bhai Kaneria scheme re-launch with insurance of Rs 10 lakh
Special student card worth Rs 10 lakh, which they can use during admissions in universities
Mega schools for 25,000 population
33 per cent reservation for government school students in private and public colleges
Six-new universities, including one in Doaba, named after Kanshi RamSkill development university
Four new flying academies
Film city in New Chandigarh
Separate ministry called Kandi area development committee
Foreign employment and generation ministry
SAD announces free 400 units for poor belonging to all categories
Special subsidy for solar energy
One lakh government jobs in five years
Truck unions to be restored in Punjab
Horse race course in New Chandigarh
Clean river water
Country's biggest tourism project in Thein dam
Olympic dream for Punjab sportspersons would start Punjab Institute of Sports
Rs 7 crore for gold medal winners
Life insurance, accident insurance, pension schemes for accredited journalists
