Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, February 15

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday released the SAD-BSP manifesto for the Punjab polls saying it was the party's vision for the next five years.

Highlights

Promises old-age pension of Rs 3,100

Shagun scheme Rs 75,000

To construct 5 lakh houses for poor with one lakh per year income

Bhai Kaneria scheme re-launch with insurance of Rs 10 lakh

Special student card worth Rs 10 lakh, which they can use during admissions in universities

Mega schools for 25,000 population

33 per cent reservation for government school students in private and public colleges

Six-new universities, including one in Doaba, named after Kanshi RamSkill development university

Four new flying academies

Film city in New Chandigarh

Separate ministry called Kandi area development committee

Foreign employment and generation ministry

SAD announces free 400 units for poor belonging to all categories

Special subsidy for solar energy

One lakh government jobs in five years

Truck unions to be restored in Punjab

Horse race course in New Chandigarh

Clean river water

Country's biggest tourism project in Thein dam

Olympic dream for Punjab sportspersons would start Punjab Institute of Sports

Rs 7 crore for gold medal winners

Life insurance, accident insurance, pension schemes for accredited journalists

