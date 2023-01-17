Local bodies’ poll on mind, AAP MP meets state leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national organisation general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak has held day-long meetings with all senior party leaders, in-charges of districts and Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and discussed agendas to strengthen the organisation.

Dr Pathak with party office-bearers reviewed the party organisation structure in all 117 Assembly segments in Chandigarh on Sunday. The meetings were held to prepare a strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level in all constituencies, especially in the wake of the upcoming local bodies polls. The polls are scheduled to be held this year.

In a statement issued to the media after the meeting, Dr Sandeep Pathak said the government had done a tremendous work in the last 10 months. Within six months, it fulfilled several guarantees given by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. This was an example in itself in the politics of the country.

He said, “Our government has given jobs to 25,000 youths in six months. About 20,000 contractual workers were regularised. Likewise, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a toll-free number to root out corruption.

AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, Malwa central secretary Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Majha zone secretary Gurudev Singh Lakhana, Malwa east zone secretary Aman Mohi, Malwa west zone secretary Shaminder Khinda and Doaba zone secretary Rajwinder Kaur were present.