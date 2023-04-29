Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 28

A mini bus fell into a canal at Gobindpura village in Bathinda district on Friday morning. There were eight persons on board, who were pulled out of the canal by village residents and taken to a hospital.

Workers of NGO Naujawan Welfare Society reached the spot after they received information about the accident. The police were also informed about the accident and registered a case.

Sonu Maheshwari, president, Naujawan Welfare Society, said a mini bus was going from Bathinda to Rampura and eight persons, including the driver and the conductor, were on board. “As soon as the bus passed by Gobindpura village, the steering wheel of the bus suddenly became free and the bus fell into the canal as the driver lost control,” he said.

Seeing the bus plunge into the canal and hearing the cries for help, some passers-by from immediately carried out a rescue operation and pulled the people out of the canal. They were taken to a hospital. Among those rescued, a woman suffered a broken leg but her condition is said to be out of danger. The others are also in a stable condition.