Locals contradict Faridkot AAP MLA's claim on concrete lining of canals

Faridkot, November 30

Contradicting the Faridkot AAP MLA’s claim that state government has agreed not to make cement concrete lining of Indira Gandhi and Sirhind Feeder canals, residents and many voluntary organisations of the town today organised a protest.

The protesters alleged the AAP leaders were trying to mislead the residents with their shoddy claims to weaken the agitation. The protesters have been sitting on dharna for a month.

Under a tripartite agreement between Punjab, Rajasthan and the Cenre for remodelling-cum-relining of these canals, signed on January 23, 2019, the concrete lining of both canals has been under way for the two years in the three states

Once this work reached near Faridkot, residents opposed it strongly, stating that the concrete lining of the canals would deprive them of drinking water.

As groundwater in Faridkot is not fit for human consumption, the seepage of water from the canals is a big saviour to the residents. Canal seepage joins the adjoining groundwater, thus improving its quality and make it drinkable, the residents claimed.

Gurdit Singh Sekhon, AAP MLA from Faridkot, claimed in his social media post last week that the state government had agreed to the demands of the area residents. There would only be brick lining instead of cement concrete lining in the canals, thus leaving a lot of scope for seepage of the water in the canals, the MLA had said.

Over 10 days since the post, local officials in the Water Resources Department denied any decision by the state government.

This kind of unfounded assertion by the MLA was aimed at weakening our agitation, the protesters alleged.

However, Sekhon said he was pursuing the demands of area residents with his full strength. The CM had assured me of sorting out the issue, keeping in view the drinking water crisis in the area, he said.