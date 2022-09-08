Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP

Patiala, September 7
A day after the report of death of a Dalit man under mysterious circumstances in a lock-up at the Nabha Sadar police station, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, taking suo motu cognisance of this matter, has sought a report from the Patiala SSP. The police had termed it a case of “suicide by hanging” and no action has been taken against any cop posted in the police station, even as a magisterial probe is on in the case.
Buta Singh (34) of Saizgarh village was arrested on the charges of rape and under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, with whom he had tried to flee.
“Let the matter be put up before the Patiala SSP, who may look into the complaint and submit his report along with the inquest/judicial magisterial inquiry report before the next date of hearing on November 17,” reads the panel order. “A copy of the order, along with the copy of the complaint be sent to the Patiala SSP via an email and by post for compliance and to the ADGP, Human Rights, Punjab, Chandigarh, for information,” it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...