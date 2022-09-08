Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

A day after the report of death of a Dalit man under mysterious circumstances in a lock-up at the Nabha Sadar police station, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, taking suo motu cognisance of this matter, has sought a report from the Patiala SSP. The police had termed it a case of “suicide by hanging” and no action has been taken against any cop posted in the police station, even as a magisterial probe is on in the case.

Buta Singh (34) of Saizgarh village was arrested on the charges of rape and under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, with whom he had tried to flee.

“Let the matter be put up before the Patiala SSP, who may look into the complaint and submit his report along with the inquest/judicial magisterial inquiry report before the next date of hearing on November 17,” reads the panel order. “A copy of the order, along with the copy of the complaint be sent to the Patiala SSP via an email and by post for compliance and to the ADGP, Human Rights, Punjab, Chandigarh, for information,” it added.

