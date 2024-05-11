 Lok Adalat takes up about 3 lakh cases across Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Lok Adalat takes up about 3 lakh cases across Punjab

Lok Adalat takes up about 3 lakh cases across Punjab

The National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) has launched free legal aid helpline number “15100” across the State of Punjab

Lok Adalat takes up about 3 lakh cases across Punjab

National Lok Adalat in progress at District Court Kapurthala.



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 11

The National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) has launched free legal aid helpline number “15100” across the State of Punjab. The facility is available round the clock to the general public for free legal services. Information to this effect came during the National Lok Adalat held today.

Streamlining further the resolution of legal disputes through collaborative and amicable approach, the Punjab State Legal Services Authority took up approximately 2,87,898 cases across Punjab for settlement during the Adalat.

In all, 371 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted for reducing the pending litigation by settling cases in an amicable manner. The entire exercise was carried under the guidance of Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the State Authority, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.

Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manjinder Singh and Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Member Secretary Smriti Dhir visited the Ludhiana court complexes and inspected the Lok Adalat Benches.

Apprising the public about the benefits of Lok Adalats, the Member Secretary said the mechanism helped in saving time and money of the litigants. “At the end of the day, the litigating parties experienced a win-win situation,” he added.’

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

