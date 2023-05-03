Lok Insaaf Party Moga chief held on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 2

The Moga District chief of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), Jagmohan Singh Gill, has been arrested by the police on the alleged charges of raping a married woman, the police said today.

As per the details available, a 32-year old woman of Nihalsinghwala town levelled allegations of rape, sexual exploitation and threats to life against Gill.

A criminal case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against him. The victim told the police that Gill came in contact with her a few months back and forcibly developed physical relations with her. When she resisted, he issued threats to her, she added.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted in which it was prima facie established that she was raped and sexually assaulted by Gill.