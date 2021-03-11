Lok Sabha Byelection: Opposition looks to queer AAP's pitch over 'false' promises, crime rate

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 10

The Opposition parties are looking to trump the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on the back of “worsening” law and order situation in the state and “unfulfilled” promises.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who is campaigning for party’s candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon, said: “Punjab gave one chance to AAP, but it cheated the residents by making false promises. Law and order has taken a turn for the worse. Sangrur voters will teach the AAP government a lesson on June 23.”

The Opposition is reminding AAP leaders of their pre-poll promises, training their guns at CM Bhagwant Mann.

“During my meetings with voters, I can sense that they feel cheated. They have not spoken their mind, but I am sure they will vote for the Congress,” said state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The party has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy Khangura for the byelection. He lost the Mann from the Sangrur Assembly seat in the February elections.

Apart from law and order and unfulfilled promises, the Opposition has been alleging interference of New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders in the working of the Punjab Government.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, however, is prominently flagging the release of Sikh political prisoners.

Avtar Ealwal, AAP leader, said: “Since the formation of our government in Punjab, the AAP has been working hard for the welfare of residents. The Opposition is levelling baseless allegations.”