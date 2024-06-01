New Delhi, June 1
The News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll has projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress winning four seats each in Punjab with the ruling AAP managing two and 'others' getting three seats in the state where voting took place in the final phase on Saturday.
In 2019, the BJP in alliance with the Akali Dal, contested three Lok Sabha seats of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur while the latter contested the remaining 10 seats.
The BJP won Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats in 2019 while Congress triumphed in eight seats, including Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala.
The Akali Dal had won Bathinda and Ferozepur while AAP emerged victorious in Sangrur.
The News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll predicted a 31 per cent vote share in favour of Congress and 29 per cent for BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election
As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP will get 4 ± 3 seats in Punjab,...
Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll
The ruling AAP may win 2 seats and 'others' 3, projects News...
BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls
In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA expected to win 2-3 seats accordin...
'Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters', says PM Modi as exit polls predict NDA win
PM says 'he can say with confidence that people of India hav...
Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress
Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain p...