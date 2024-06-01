 Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

People queue up to vote at Lohara village in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Polling began on Saturday morning for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat in the seventh and final phase of parliamentary elections.

Amid tight security arrangements, polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, said the officials.

INDIA bloc allies -- the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- are contesting separately while the BJP and SAD are contesting the Lok Sabha polls on their own for the first time since 1996.

The Sukhbir Badal-led SAD walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws.

Besides the Congress, AAP, SAD and the BJP, two other parties -- SAD (Amritsar) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) -- have also fielded their candidates.

Punjab is going to witness a multi-cornered contest on all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

In Chandigarh, 6,59,805 voters comprising 3,18,226 women and 35 third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise.

10:38 01 Jun
Constituency-wise voter turnout in Punjab

Till 9 am, Ferozepur recorded a turnout of 11.61 per cent, followed by Sangrur with 11.36 per cent.

The voter turnout in Amritsar was 7.22 per cent, Anandpur Sahib 9.53 per cent, Bathinda 9.74 per cent, Faridkot 9.83 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 8.27 per cent, Gurdaspur 8.81 per cent, Hoshiarpur 9.66 per cent, Jalandhar 9.34 per cent, Khadoor Sahib 9.71 per cent, Ludhiana 9.08 per cent and Patiala 10.98 per cent, as per Election Commission data.

Among those who cast their votes early were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang, BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD candidate Anil Joshi, AAP candidates Karamjit Singh Anmol and Laljit Bhullar and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
10:20 01 Jun
Malwinder Kang casts his vote in Mohali
Malwinder Kang shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
09:50 01 Jun
Taranjit Sandhu casts his vote in Amritsar
Taranjit Sandhu casts his vote in Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
09:47 01 Jun
11.64 per cent polling reported in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
People queue up in Ram Darbar in Chandigarh to cast their vote. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal
09:42 01 Jun
Polling percentage till 9 am

10.71% polling in Jalandhar till 9 am.

 7.36% polling in Amritsar till 9 am.

9.08% polling in Ludhiana till 8 am.

12% polling in Ferozepur till 9 am.
09:33 01 Jun
Patiala total poll percentage at 9 am- 10.35%

Nabha-11.6

Patiala Rural-7.54

Rajpura-12

Dera Bassi-7.5

Ghanour-13.94

Sanour-8.9

Patiala Urban-11.9

Samana-11

Shutrana-12
09:30 01 Jun
13 pc polling in two hours in Malout Assembly segment in Ferozepur  constituency

Muktsar: 13 pc polling in two hours in Malout Assembly segment in Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency.

12 pc polling till 9 am in Lambi Assembly segment in Bathinda parliamentary constituency.
09:01 01 Jun
Ajnala village to boycott polls

Amritsar: Following the killing of another AAP worker Deep Inder Singh alias Deepu Lakhowalia at Lakhuwal village in Ajnala last night, the residents of the village decided to boycott the polls.

Jagtar Singh, sarpanch of the village, has confirmed this saying not a single vote would be cast in the elections from the village.

District officials are in talk with them pursuing them not to boycott the elections.
08:53 01 Jun
Harbhajan Singh shows his ink mark in Jalandhar

08:49 01 Jun
94-year-old Om Parkash casts vote at Patiala

08:43 01 Jun
People in Chandigarh's Hallomajra queue up to vote
People queue up to cast their votes in Hallomajra in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal
08:36 01 Jun
NK Sharma, Raghav Chadha early birds in Mohali

Mohali: Polling began in Mohali district with some of the prominent leaders casting their votes early in the morning. There was a steady stream of voters in many polling booths of the district as people, senior citizens and women turned up early in the morning to set the pace for the day.

In Zirakpur, SAD candidate for Patiala Lok Sabha seat, NK Sharma cast his vote at Lohgarh early in the morning.

In Mohali, AAP leader Raghav Chadha cast his vote at the Lakhnaur polling station. He said, "I appeal to the people of Punjab to come out with family, friends, relatives and neighbours to exercise their franchise. It is too hot and a holiday too but if you miss this chance, you will not get to choose your government for the next five years. This election will decide how the education of children, health facilities for people will be in the coming years."

 
08:20 01 Jun
Preneet Kaur pays obeisance at Kali Devi temple before casting vote

Patiala: BJP candidate Preneet Kaur paid obeisance at the Kali Devi temple here before casting her vote.

AAP Lok Sabha candidate Balbir Singh, along with family, cast his vote.
08:20 01 Jun
Raja Warring and wife Amrita cast vote in Muktsar

Muktsar: PCC chief-cum-Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and wife Amrita cast their votes in Muktsar town. Raja says the Badals will not be able to reach the Lok Sabha this time. Raja and his wife travelled from Ludhiana to Muktsar to poll their votes this morning.
08:15 01 Jun
EVM develops snag

Muktsar: An EVM at AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian's native village Khuddian Gulab Singh in Lambi Assembly segment here developed a snag during the mock poll today. The faulty EVM was replaced immediately, say authorities concerned.
08:14 01 Jun
Polling begins peacefully in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Polling at 2,921 polling stations across 14 Assembly segments falling under Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) parliamentary constituencies has begun in Ludhiana district at 7 am. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer and Commissioner of Police Neelabh Kishore have confirmed that the polling has begun smoothly and peacefully at all the polling stations across 1,410 locations.
07:44 01 Jun
Ludhiana DC votes
DC Sakshi Sawhney was first to cast her vote in Ludhiana on Saturday.
07:44 01 Jun
Early voters in Chandigarh

07:44 01 Jun
Raghav Chadha casts vote in Mohali

07:44 01 Jun
Voters in Ludhiana
People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a government school in Ludhaina. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

5
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

6
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

7
India

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

8
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

9
India

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

10
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Nadda among early voters as polling begins for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 assembly by-elections in Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am

Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire