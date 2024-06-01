Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Polling began on Saturday morning for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat in the seventh and final phase of parliamentary elections.

Amid tight security arrangements, polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, said the officials.

INDIA bloc allies -- the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- are contesting separately while the BJP and SAD are contesting the Lok Sabha polls on their own for the first time since 1996.

The Sukhbir Badal-led SAD walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws.

Besides the Congress, AAP, SAD and the BJP, two other parties -- SAD (Amritsar) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) -- have also fielded their candidates.

Punjab is going to witness a multi-cornered contest on all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

In Chandigarh, 6,59,805 voters comprising 3,18,226 women and 35 third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise.

10:38 01 Jun Constituency-wise voter turnout in Punjab Till 9 am, Ferozepur recorded a turnout of 11.61 per cent, followed by Sangrur with 11.36 per cent. The voter turnout in Amritsar was 7.22 per cent, Anandpur Sahib 9.53 per cent, Bathinda 9.74 per cent, Faridkot 9.83 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 8.27 per cent, Gurdaspur 8.81 per cent, Hoshiarpur 9.66 per cent, Jalandhar 9.34 per cent, Khadoor Sahib 9.71 per cent, Ludhiana 9.08 per cent and Patiala 10.98 per cent, as per Election Commission data. Among those who cast their votes early were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang, BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD candidate Anil Joshi, AAP candidates Karamjit Singh Anmol and Laljit Bhullar and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. 10:20 01 Jun Malwinder Kang casts his vote in Mohali Malwinder Kang shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky 09:50 01 Jun Taranjit Sandhu casts his vote in Amritsar Taranjit Sandhu casts his vote in Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar 09:47 01 Jun 11.64 per cent polling reported in Chandigarh till 9.30 am People queue up in Ram Darbar in Chandigarh to cast their vote. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal 09:42 01 Jun Polling percentage till 9 am 10.71% polling in Jalandhar till 9 am. 7.36% polling in Amritsar till 9 am. 9.08% polling in Ludhiana till 8 am. 12% polling in Ferozepur till 9 am. 09:33 01 Jun Patiala total poll percentage at 9 am- 10.35% Nabha-11.6 Patiala Rural-7.54 Rajpura-12 Dera Bassi-7.5 Ghanour-13.94 Sanour-8.9 Patiala Urban-11.9 Samana-11 Shutrana-12 09:30 01 Jun 13 pc polling in two hours in Malout Assembly segment in Ferozepur constituency Muktsar: 13 pc polling in two hours in Malout Assembly segment in Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency. 12 pc polling till 9 am in Lambi Assembly segment in Bathinda parliamentary constituency. 09:01 01 Jun Ajnala village to boycott polls Amritsar: Following the killing of another AAP worker Deep Inder Singh alias Deepu Lakhowalia at Lakhuwal village in Ajnala last night, the residents of the village decided to boycott the polls. Jagtar Singh, sarpanch of the village, has confirmed this saying not a single vote would be cast in the elections from the village. District officials are in talk with them pursuing them not to boycott the elections. 08:53 01 Jun Harbhajan Singh shows his ink mark in Jalandhar 08:49 01 Jun 94-year-old Om Parkash casts vote at Patiala 08:43 01 Jun People in Chandigarh's Hallomajra queue up to vote People queue up to cast their votes in Hallomajra in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal 08:36 01 Jun NK Sharma, Raghav Chadha early birds in Mohali Mohali: Polling began in Mohali district with some of the prominent leaders casting their votes early in the morning. There was a steady stream of voters in many polling booths of the district as people, senior citizens and women turned up early in the morning to set the pace for the day. In Zirakpur, SAD candidate for Patiala Lok Sabha seat, NK Sharma cast his vote at Lohgarh early in the morning. In Mohali, AAP leader Raghav Chadha cast his vote at the Lakhnaur polling station. He said, "I appeal to the people of Punjab to come out with family, friends, relatives and neighbours to exercise their franchise. It is too hot and a holiday too but if you miss this chance, you will not get to choose your government for the next five years. This election will decide how the education of children, health facilities for people will be in the coming years." 08:20 01 Jun Preneet Kaur pays obeisance at Kali Devi temple before casting vote Patiala: BJP candidate Preneet Kaur paid obeisance at the Kali Devi temple here before casting her vote. AAP Lok Sabha candidate Balbir Singh, along with family, cast his vote. 08:20 01 Jun Raja Warring and wife Amrita cast vote in Muktsar Muktsar: PCC chief-cum-Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and wife Amrita cast their votes in Muktsar town. Raja says the Badals will not be able to reach the Lok Sabha this time. Raja and his wife travelled from Ludhiana to Muktsar to poll their votes this morning. 08:15 01 Jun EVM develops snag Muktsar: An EVM at AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian's native village Khuddian Gulab Singh in Lambi Assembly segment here developed a snag during the mock poll today. The faulty EVM was replaced immediately, say authorities concerned. 08:14 01 Jun Polling begins peacefully in Ludhiana Ludhiana: Polling at 2,921 polling stations across 14 Assembly segments falling under Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) parliamentary constituencies has begun in Ludhiana district at 7 am. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer and Commissioner of Police Neelabh Kishore have confirmed that the polling has begun smoothly and peacefully at all the polling stations across 1,410 locations. 07:44 01 Jun Ludhiana DC votes DC Sakshi Sawhney was first to cast her vote in Ludhiana on Saturday. 07:44 01 Jun Early voters in Chandigarh 07:44 01 Jun Raghav Chadha casts vote in Mohali 07:44 01 Jun Voters in Ludhiana People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a government school in Ludhaina. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha