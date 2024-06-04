Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

Chandigarh, June 4
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh won from Khadoor Sahib seat by defeating Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira, according to the Election Commission.
Singh, who fought the election as an Independent candidate, won by a margin of 1,97,120 votes.
He is the chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit and is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).
Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA poised for majority, opposition INDIA bloc makes big gains
Leading: NDA 291; INDIA 234; Others 18
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat: PM Modi
Leads fall massively short of PM’s own 370-seat target for B...
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi
‘INDIA bloc to take call on Wednesday on approaching former ...
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP fails to open its account; Congress wins 6 seats, AAP 1
Congress' Charanjit Channi wins from Jalandhar, Dharamvira G...
Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats
Former CM Khattar, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congre...