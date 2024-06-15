Lok Sabha elections: BJP performed better in Punjab, but better is not enough, says Sunil Jakhar

PTI

Chandigarh, June 15

With BJP reviewing its performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said his party performed “better” in the general elections but asserted that “better is not enough”.

He also expressed concern over BJP losing its traditional Lok Sabha seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, saying the results in these constituencies were not according to expectations.

The Punjab unit of BJP on Saturday held meetings of party candidates, office-bearers and other party leaders here to review its performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

BJP could not win any of 13 Lok Sabha seats during the 2024 general elections in Punjab.

However, BJP’s vote share doubled to 18.56 per cent, as compared to 9.63 per cent in 2019.

Addressing the media, Punjab BJP president Jakhar said the party performed much better in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have done better but better is not enough. We have to succeed,” said Jakhar, who was flanked by Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu.

He said performing better in the elections was not BJP’s target.

“The target was to make BJP successful in Punjab,” he added.

However, he expressed gratitude to the party office-bearers and workers for their efforts in the elections.

“Though we did not get success, the people gave immense response to BJP,” he said.

Speaking about BJP’s drubbing in its traditional seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, Jakhar said the party will find out where the shortcomings were.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress dealt a blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the high-stakes polls in Punjab even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.

While AAP clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could win only one seat and BJP drew a blank in the border state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sunil Jakhar